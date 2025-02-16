Police Neutralise Seven Terrorists, Recover 23 Firearms Nationwide

The Nigeria Police Force has neutralised seven terrorists and recovered 23 firearms, along with assorted ammunition, in recent operations across the country.

Armed men invaded Gobiraje Village in Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi State on February 14, 2025, kidnapping a 60-year-old man, Umaru Bawa.

Police operatives trailed the suspects to Tundafari Forest, engaging them in a gun duel. Four terrorists were killed, one was arrested with fatal injuries, and the victim was rescued unhurt. Additionally, ₦3 million paid as ransom was recovered.

Imo State Crackdown On IPOB/ESN

On February 8, 2025, police operatives in Imo State, in collaboration with other security agencies, raided an IPOB/ESN terrorist camp in Ezioha Mbaitolu, neutralising two kingpins and recovering seven AK-47 rifles, 13 pump-action guns, and hundreds of rounds of live ammunition.

A follow-up operation on February 9, 2025, in Nkwukwo Forest, near the boundary with Ubachima Forest, led to the neutralisation of three more terrorists.

Recovered items included two AK-47 rifles loaded with 36 rounds of live ammunition, a pump-action gun, four motorcycles, and criminal charms.

Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, highlighted the Police’s dedication to dismantling criminal networks.

Inspector-General Kayode Egbetokun commended the operatives, urging increased intelligence gathering and community engagement.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to protecting lives and property,” Adejobi stated.