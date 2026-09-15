‘Terrorist Attack?’ – Police Explain Security Operation At Asaba Airport

The Airport Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has debunked reports of a terrorist attack or security breach at the Asaba International Airport.

In a statement on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Airport Police Command, Ikeja, ASP Mohammed Adeola, the command said the security activities witnessed at the facility were part of a planned simulation exercise.

According to the Police, the simulation exercise was conducted by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) on Thursday, September 10, 2026, to test and strengthen the preparedness and response capabilities of security and emergency-response agencies.

Adeola said the exercise was designed to assess inter-agency coordination and response to potential security emergencies.

The police explained that security personnel and other relevant stakeholders were deployed to recreate a simulated security incident within the airport environment.

The exercise, according to the Airport Command, was aimed at testing existing response mechanisms, communication channels, command and control structures, as well as the ability of participating agencies to respond effectively to security emergencies.

It said the exercise was a controlled and authorised activity and should not be misconstrued as an “actual terrorist attack or invasion of the airport.”

The Command urged travellers, airport users and members of the public to disregard the reports circulating on social media and other platforms, warning m against sharing unverified information capable of causing unnecessary fear and panic.

“The Command reassures the public that the security situation at the airport remains under control and that all relevant security agencies remain vigilant and committed to ensuring the safety and security of passengers, airport personnel, facilities, and other stakeholders,” the statement added.