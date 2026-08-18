Osun Violence: Police Takes Action, Deploy Undercover Operatives

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has revealed measures it has put in place to combat post-election violence in Osun State.

Naija News reports that 34 election-related violent incidents, resulting in 18 deaths, have been recorded in Osun State since May 2026.

Speaking to Punch, the Force spokesman, Ani Iniedu, said it had retained personnel deployed for Saturday’s Osun State governorship election and deployed anti-riot police officers and undercover operatives to strategic locations.

“The officers who came for the election are still on the ground. We have deployed anti-riot police officers to flashpoints and junctions across a few states.

“We have undercover agents moving from one point to the other, flipping out the intelligence and informing the police,” he said.

The Force spokesman said senior police officers were also coordinating the security operations on the ground, noting that the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Assistant Inspector-General of Police and Commissioners of Police were all involved in the post-election security arrangements.

“The DIG is coordinating the election on the ground. The AIG is on the ground. The CP is on the ground.

“So we are on full alert to ensure that nothing untoward happens as part of our post-election security plan,” Iniedu said.

Ahead of the election, the police had deployed more than 15,000 personnel and no fewer than 30 CPs to Osun State to provide security during the exercise.

A Deputy Inspector-General of Police was also deployed to coordinate the security operations for the poll.