‘295 Suspects Were Arrested During Osun Election’ – Police

Hours after the Osun State governorship election, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said it arrested 295 suspects in various incidents on Saturday.

Naija News reports that the force’s spokesman, Ani Iniedu, revealed this on Sunday in an interview with Punch.

According to Iniedu, 293 of the suspects, apprehended during the electoral process, had been released on bail following screening, while two others remained in custody for further investigation and prosecution.

Iniedu, while giving reasons for detaining the two other suspects, noted that they are detained for further investigation before being prosecuted for the offences established against them.

He said, “295 suspects were arrested during the election, and 293 have been released on bail after screening. So we have two of them in custody for prosecution.”

Recall that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, had earlier warned thugs, political supporters and residents of Osun not to violate the law during the election.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Afolabi Babawale, while speaking on their part, claimed that no arrests.

Babawale further stated that comprehensive security structures were established across local government areas and wards during the election to curb violence and breakdown of law.

According to Babawale, the security agency deployed both armed and unarmed personnel to safeguard polling units and electoral materials.

He added, “Three fully armed patrol teams, equipped with Hilux vehicles, were stationed in every local government area to maintain a visible deterrent and respond to major incidents.

“Also, three unarmed personnel were directly deployed to every polling centre to maintain order and monitor activities on-site.

“Two armed personnel were positioned 500 metres away from each polling centre, bringing the total deployment to five officers assigned to cover each polling unit.”