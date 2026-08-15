Osun: Police Restrict Movement, Ban Operations Of Amotekun, Others

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Friday, affirmed its decision to ban the operation of men of the Amotekun Corps and other non-state security groups during the Osun State Governorship Election.

Naija News reports that the police also reiterated the restriction on movement across the state from midnight on Friday, August 14, 2026, to 6 pm on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

The measure was put in place by the force as part of measures to ensure a peaceful and orderly election.

The Public Relations Officer of the Force Headquarters in Abuja, Anietie Iniedu, disclosed this in a statement ahead of the electoral process.

According to the force, only security agencies recognised and established under the Constitution and laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are permitted to operate during the election.

Police said non-state security groups, vigilante organisations, and other unauthorised bodies will resume operations after the electoral window.

The statement reads, “Accordingly, such groups are directed to stay away from election-related security operations and refrain from any activity capable of intimidating voters, disrupting the electoral process or undermining public peace and security.”

Members of the public were charged by the force to obey the movement restriction and cooperate with security personnel deployed across the state.

According to the police, only persons and categories of movement specifically exempted by the appropriate authorities would be allowed during the restriction period.

Members of political parties, governorship candidates and their supporters were admonished to be peaceful during the election, adding that any action disrupting the electoral process would not be permitted.