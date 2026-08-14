Osun Poll: Police Stage Route March As INEC Distributes Materials

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Friday embarked on a route march across Osogbo, the Osun State capital, as security agencies intensified preparations ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Naija News reports that the exercise involved armed and unarmed police personnel who moved through major roads and strategic locations in the state capital in a show of preparedness for the poll.

The route march formed part of security measures aimed at reassuring residents and demonstrating the readiness of the police to maintain law and order before, during and after the election.

Security personnel have been deployed to strategic locations across Osun as authorities step up efforts to prevent violence, intimidation and other activities capable of disrupting the electoral process.

Friday’s exercise followed a series of security deployments and operations across the state in the build-up to the election.

Residents are expected to turn out on Saturday to elect the next governor amid heightened political activities and increased security presence.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday commenced the distribution of non-sensitive election materials in Osogbo.

The exercise took place at the commission’s Osogbo Local Government Area office on Ilobu Road.

The commission has been moving electoral materials and personnel to designated locations across the state ahead of the poll.

Voters across Osun State will head to their polling units on Saturday to elect a governor.

Security agencies and INEC have assured residents of their readiness for the election, with personnel and materials deployed across the state to facilitate the exercise and maintain public order.