‘Oluremi Tinubu Constantly Leads The Way For Us’ – Lagos Speaker, Mojisola Meranda

The Lagos State House of Assembly speaker, Mojisola Meranda, has praised Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, for her significant role in shaping her political journey and other women in politics.

Naija News reports that while speaking at the Lagos assembly complex on Friday, Meranda said Oluremi remains her mentor.

Meranda praised Oluremi for her commitment to empowering women and her efforts to support the vulnerable in society.

She said, “She has remained a mentor to me and many other women.

“She constantly leads the way for us all and shows how women can become role models in society.

“I am proud that she is our role model and I want to thank her on behalf of Nigerians for all that she does for the people reaching the downtrodden, the challenged and needy.

“I want to thank her for all that she has done for the different states.”

In other news, a host of dignitaries including the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda; wife of Lagos Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; and former Governor Babatunde Fashola, on Friday, attended the funeral service of former Lagos State Head of Service and member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Dr. Akinsanya Sunny Ajose.

Other dignitaries at the funeral were former Deputy Governors, Senator Oluranti Adebule and Princess Sarah Sosan; wife of the first civilian Governor of Lagos, Alhaja Abimbola Jakande; members of the House of Representatives and Lagos Assembly; religious, political and traditional leaders, as well as family and friends of the deceased and people of Badagry community, among others.

Naija News recalls Ajose died early Thursday, 16 January 2025, after a brief illness.

His funeral service was held at the LTV 8 Ground, Blue Roof Pavilion, Agidingbi, in Ikeja.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu commiserated with the Ajose family on behalf of the Lagos State Government and the entire public service over the demise of the former Head of Service, saying the deceased served distinguishly well during his lifetime.