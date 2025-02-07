Sanwo-Olu, Meranda, Fashola, Other Dignitaries Attend Burial Of GAC Member, Ajose In Lagos

A host of dignitaries including the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda; wife of Lagos Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; and former Governor Babatunde Fashola, on Friday, attended the funeral service of former Lagos State Head of Service and member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Dr. Akinsanya Sunny Ajose.

Other dignitaries at the funeral were former Deputy Governors, Senator Oluranti Adebule and Princess Sarah Sosan; wife of the first civilian Governor of Lagos, Alhaja Abimbola Jakande; members of the House of Representatives and Lagos Assembly; religious, political and traditional leaders, as well as family and friends of the deceased and people of Badagry community, among others.

Naija News recalls Ajose died early Thursday, 16 January 2025, after a brief illness.

His funeral service was held at the LTV 8 Ground, Blue Roof Pavilion, Agidingbi, in Ikeja.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu commiserated with the Ajose family on behalf of the Lagos State Government and the entire public service over the demise of the former Head of Service, saying the deceased served distinguishly well during his lifetime.

“Dr. Akinsanya Sunny Ajose is a man that means so many things to many people. We are standing here in his memory and celebration of his life.

“He truly served us. He served the people of Lagos State for almost 50 years. First as a public servant for almost 35 years. He served and reached the pinnacle of his career. He became not only Permanent Secretary but also the Number One civil servant as Head of Service of Lagos State, the most populous and the largest and most vibrant public service in Nigeria.

“He also served in the cabinet of Lagos State as Special Adviser on Special Projects. He was an outstanding politician. He distinguished himself as a strong and true son of Badagry, a true Lagosian, and an outstanding Nigerian. I enjoyed my working life with Papa Ajose. He truly served us and served us very well,” the Governor said according to a statement by his media aide, Gboyega Akosile.

Speaking on behalf of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party’s State Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, commended the roles of the late Ajose, a former party deputy chairman, in the growth and development of the ruling party, particularly in the Badagry division, where the deceased hailed from.

He said the party would continue to remember the late Ajose, a former Lagos APC Deputy Chairman, for his positive impact in Lagos politics.

He said: “We thank God for the life of Dr. Sunny Ajose. He lived a fulfilled life both as a civil servant, community and party leader. He came, he saw and he conquered.

“As a political leader, he changed the narrative of bad agreement that Badagry is known for to good agreement. And since he became the apex leader of Badagry, we have been having good results from the Badagry division.”

The daughter of the deceased, Kesha, while paying tribute to their father, on behalf of the family said, “Our story does not end because you have departed. This moment is a pause for us to reflect on the fortune of crossing paths with you in this lifetime. One day, we will meet again to share all that was wonderful about our time together.”