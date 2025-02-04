Obasa vs Meranda: What GAC, Sanwo-Olu, Lagos Assembly Lawmakers Decided At Crucial Meeting

The Speakership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly has been resolved, with lawmakers reaffirming their support for Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda as Speaker during a Governance Advisory Council (GAC) meeting.

Naija News understands that the meeting, which lasted nearly seven hours at the Lagos House in Marina, was attended by GAC members and 39 members of the House of Assembly.

According to Western Post, former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa was notably absent from the discussions.

Reports indicate that the lawmakers unanimously stood by Speaker Meranda, rejecting the proposal to zone the position to the Lagos West Senatorial District.

Sources revealed that lawmakers from Lagos West informed the GAC that they had no interest in the Speakership, having already pledged their support for Meranda.

On January 13, 32 members of the House of Assembly removed Obasa from office, citing alleged high-handedness, tardiness to plenary sessions, and abuse of power. Following his removal, his deputy, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda, was immediately appointed as Speaker.

Since assuming office, Meranda’s leadership has gained significant traction, earning endorsements from various stakeholders, including former lawmakers, student movements, women’s groups, and party supporters.

Meranda continues to make history as the first female Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.