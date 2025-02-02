Tinubu Reportedly Directs Lagos Lawmakers To Reinstate Obasa As Speaker

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly intensified pressure on members of the Lagos State House of Assembly to reinstate Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker, just three weeks after his impeachment.

According to insiders, Tinubu urged lawmakers over the weekend to consider allowing Obasa’s return, citing potential political repercussions. Of the 40-member Lagos Assembly, all but two belong to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu’s Push for Obasa’s Return

A senior Lagos politician who attended meetings over the weekend disclosed to Peoples Gazette, “The president has sent instruction that we should start preparing to let him come back. He said Obasa will spend only a short time before resigning on his own terms.”

Another source added, “We have agreed to let him return to give him a soft landing because the political consequences of allowing this matter to drag on are too severe.” However, some lawmakers remain uneasy about the decision, especially those involved in his impeachment on January 13, 2025.

One legislator cautioned, “Bringing him back will be like trying to pacify a snake after its head was severed. Its venom will be super deadly.”

A crucial meeting is scheduled for Monday in Abuja, where lawmakers yet to align with Tinubu’s directive are expected to be convinced. A senior political operative noted, “Many of us have agreed to let him return, but we cannot predict how this fight may ultimately end.”

Naija News recalls that Obasa was removed as Speaker on January 13 folloing a report which exposed allegations that he had misappropriated billions in procurement allocations for vehicles and other items that were never received. His impeachment led to the appointment of Lasbat Mojisola Meranda as Speaker, backed by at least 32 out of 40 lawmakers.

Despite the impeachment, Obasa has refused to vacate the official Speaker’s residence on Joel Ogunnaike Street, Ikeja G.R.A. He was abroad when the impeachment occurred, and upon returning to Nigeria, he reportedly went straight to the Speaker’s Lodge rather than his private residence.

A source revealed to Gazette, “He initially said he needed to collect his personal belongings, but he has refused to leave since then. Madam Speaker has been too afraid to forcefully take over the lodge.”

The Role of First Lady Remi Tinubu

It remains unclear what influence First Lady Remi Tinubu had on her husband’s decision to push for Obasa’s reinstatement. However, her intervention reportedly stopped the EFCC from arresting Obasa, though she did not oppose a corruption probe into his handling of public funds.

Tinubu’s backing of Obasa is expected to deepen political divisions within Lagos. However, sources say lawmakers are reluctant to oppose the president, given his firm grip on Lagos politics.

A lawmaker expressed frustration, “Some of us are angry that the president has chosen to humiliate us like this, but no one wants to challenge him openly.”

Sources indicate that Obasa met Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Marina on Saturday to finalize his return as Speaker, which could happen as early as next week. An aide to the governor confirmed the meeting but declined to provide details.

When contacted, a presidential spokesman denied knowledge of any directive from Tinubu regarding Obasa’s reinstatement. Both Obasa and Speaker Meranda declined to comment on the matter.