Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 23rd November, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 23rd November 2024.

The federal government has disclosed that the monthly funds from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) would no longer be paid to the Rivers State government.

This was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Bawa Mokwa.

Mokwa said the decision is in compliance with a court order on the political situation in Rivers State.

Though the spokesperson of the AGF’s office confirmed that no state of the federation had been paid the FAAC revenue for the month of October, the government would respect the court order as it pertains to Rivers State.

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have arrived in Jos, the Plateau State capital, for a meeting on the party’s leadership.

Naija News gathered that the PDP Governors are set to meet in Jos on Saturday but several of them have already arrived on Friday ahead of the planned meeting.

While there is yet to be an official communication on the agenda of the meeting, sources in the know on happenings in the party disclosed that the PDP Governors are in Plateau State to solidify their stand on leadership positions in the party, including the choice of a permanent National Chairman.

This platform reports that the drama involving steps to choose a substantive National Chairman to take over from Umar Damagum, who is currently in the position in an acting capacity, has witnessed a lot of power play within the PDP.

The Governors’ meeting is seen as a crucial step towards laying the matter to rest, thus the urgent need for party leaders to align ahead of the convention.

The leadership crisis within the PDP has created tension, especially as the party looks to present itself as a formidable opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

The President Can’t Decide On His Own To Restructure Nigeria – Briggs Questions Tinubu’s Decision To Scrap Niger Delta Ministry

Renowned human rights activist, Ann-Kio Briggs has disagreed with the decision of President Bola Tinubu to scrap the Ministry of Niger Delta, labelling it as a wrong move.

Briggs submitted that she believes the President was advised to take the decision, but the advice is terribly wrong.

Speaking on Friday as a guest on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande on Channels Television, the activist said the move sparks consideration of a possible shift towards regional governments.

She, however said President Tinubu alone can’t decide on returning regionalism in the country as the citizens and other stakeholders must be carried along.

In her words, “The Ministry of Niger Delta was created by the late (President Umaru) Yar’Adua. There was a reason for the creation. So, just removing it because the president was advised. I want to believe that he was advised because if he did it by himself that would be terribly wrong.”

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has said he is unbothered by criticism from some aggrieved partisans but is focused on delivering projects approved by President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Wike made this known on Friday after inspecting five ongoing projects, including three roads, a flyover bridge and the Judges’ Quarters in Abuja.

Wike stated that if he was idle as a minister, some people would have been castigating him and if given the opportunity, they would not do anything.

He said; “Who are those criticizing? I don’t think of that. I am not bothered. Once you have presidential approval to go ahead, and by the backing of the National Assembly, what is my business with those who are criticizing? Those are people who, even when you give them the opportunity, they cannot do anything.

“So, forget about those criticisms. If you had not done it, they are still the ones who would complain that the environment within which our judges and justices work is not conducive.

“Now you are trying to provide an environment that will make them (Judges) work well, they will say, oh, it is for another reason. So you don’t bother yourself. Now move on and do your work. I am not bothered about the so-called criticisms. It does not exist where I am”.

President Bola Tinubu has formally requested the Senate to confirm Lieutenant General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede’s appointment as the substantive Chief of Army Staff.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayou Onanuga, made this known in a statement on Friday.

Tinubu stated that the move is in line with the law of the country following the demise of late COAS, Taoreed Lagbaja.

The Supreme Court has invalidated the National Lottery Act of 2005, which was passed by the National Assembly.

In a unanimous decision delivered on Friday, a seven-member panel of justices ruled that the National Assembly lacks the constitutional authority to legislate on matters concerning lotteries and games of chance.

The court affirmed that such powers fall exclusively under the jurisdiction of state Houses of Assembly. This means state governments have sole authority to regulate lotteries and related activities within their territories.

Justice Mohammed Idris, delivering the lead judgment, declared that the National Lottery Act 2005 will no longer be applicable across the states, except in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where the National Assembly retains legislative power.

This ruling stems from a 2008 lawsuit initiated by Lagos State and several other states.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that corruption is the monster battling with Nigeria.

He lamented that he did his best during his time in power, but corruption stopped his deeds from yielding results.

Obasanjo stated this on Friday at the celebration of the life of a former Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Justice Olayinka Ayoola (retd.), held at the Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Agodi, Oke-Ado in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Naija News reports that Ayoola died on August 20, 2024, at the age of 90.

Speaking during the ceremony, Obasanjo said, “Corruption is a great monster that is still battling with us in the country. It’s not that ICPC and Ayoola had not done their job or that even. I, who appointed him had not done what I could have done; it was the pressure of this great cancer of corruption.

“Today, I’m standing before you to appreciate the life of this great man, great Nigerian, great African and man of the world, and what he had done in our midst.”

While giving her tribute, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, said, “I think all of us gathered here should ask ourselves the role we want to play in this place we found ourselves. What will be said of us when the time comes?

“He has left indelible footprints in the sand of time. We treasure him and all the things he had done to give Nigeria a befitting name. In all the places that he worked, he raised the flag of Nigeria high. He would be sorely missed. He left a legacy we should be proud of.”

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed disapproval of the House of Representatives’ decision to reject the bill proposing a six-year term for Nigerian presidents and governors.

The 2023 presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) characterized the lawmakers’ action as regrettable, emphasizing their failure to acknowledge the critical state of Nigeria.

Naija News reported earlier that the bill, sponsored by Ikenga Ugochinyere and 33 other legislators, was dismissed via a voice vote during the plenary session on Thursday.

This proposal, advocating for a single six-year term for elected officials nationwide, had previously been rejected during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Additionally, Atiku had submitted a memorandum to the National Assembly earlier in October, advocating for a rotational presidency between the Northern and Southern regions of the country.

In response to the House’s decision, Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, indicated that Atiku had anticipated that the bill would motivate elected officials to concentrate on their duties to the public, thereby minimizing political distractions for presidents and governors.

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Jesutega Onokpasa, has called on President Bola Tinubu, to cancel the appointment of Daniel Bwala, a former campaign director to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reported that Daniel Bwala, who was recently appointed Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, was on Monday night redesignated as Special Adviser on Policy Communication.

In an interview on Arise TV, Onokpasa said some of Tinubu’s supporters have claimed that Bwala’s appointment was a strategy, but he thinks it is ‘stupidity’.

According to him, Bwala’s appointment hurts, noting that Tinubu’s failure to revoke the appointment will lead to his defeat in the 2027 presidential election.

The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially confirmed the arrest of Simon Ekpa, a Nigerian-Finnish citizen and a factional leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), by Finnish authorities on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, the ministry’s acting spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, revealed that Ekpa was detained on charges of inciting terrorism and promoting violence.

Simon Ekpa, a Finnish politician and Biafran activist, declared a Biafran government-in-exile in 2022 and subsequently proclaimed himself as its leader in 2023.

According to the statement, Finnish authorities alleged that Ekpa used social media platforms to disseminate separatist propaganda, incite violence, and encourage unlawful acts that have significantly destabilized Nigeria’s southeast region.

The Ministry highlighted that Ekpa’s arrest followed diplomatic pressure from the Nigerian government, which had consistently urged Finland to take decisive action against his destabilizing activities.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.