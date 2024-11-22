Simon Ekpa Arrested By Finnish Authorities Following Nigerian Diplomatic Pressure – FG

The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially confirmed the arrest of Simon Ekpa, a Nigerian-Finnish citizen and a factional leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), by Finnish authorities on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, the ministry’s acting spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, revealed that Ekpa was detained on charges of inciting terrorism and promoting violence.

Simon Ekpa, a Finnish politician and Biafran activist, declared a Biafran government-in-exile in 2022 and subsequently proclaimed himself as its leader in 2023.

According to the statement, Finnish authorities alleged that Ekpa used social media platforms to disseminate separatist propaganda, incite violence, and encourage unlawful acts that have significantly destabilized Nigeria’s southeast region.

The Ministry highlighted that Ekpa’s arrest followed diplomatic pressure from the Nigerian government, which had consistently urged Finland to take decisive action against his destabilizing activities.

The statement read: “The ministry wishes to confirm the arrest of Ekpa, a Nigerian-Finnish citizen and prominent leader of the proscribed IPOB, by Finnish authorities on Thursday, Nov. 21.

“He was charged with inciting terrorism and promoting violence. The Finnish District Court of Päijät-Häme ruled to detain him on probable cause for publicly inciting crimes with terrorist intent.

“The Finnish authorities alleged that Ekpa used social media platforms to spread separatist propaganda, incite violence, and encourage illegal actions, which had caused significant disruptions in the southeast of Nigeria.

“Finnish investigators had also linked him to incidents of violence in Nigeria, which were believed to have been fuelled by his online activities.

“The arrest of Ekpa follows sustained diplomatic pressure by the Nigerian government on Finland to take action against his activities, linked to violence and instability in the southeast of Nigeria.

“The ministry will continue to monitor the legal proceedings and provide further updates as the case progresses.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the development as a crucial step toward curbing IPOB’s activities and reducing the influence of transnational actors undermining Nigeria’s security.