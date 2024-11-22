‘I Am Unbothered About Those Criticizing’ – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has said he is unbothered about criticisms from some aggrieved partisans but is focused on delivering projects approved by President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Wike made this known on Friday after inspecting five ongoing projects, including three roads, a flyover bridge and the Judges’ Quarters in Abuja.

Wike stated that if he was idle as a minister, some people would have been castigating him and if given the opportunity, they would not do anything.

He said; “Who are those criticizing? I don’t think of that. I am not bothered. Once you have a presidential approval to go ahead, and by the backing of the National Assembly, what is my business with those who are criticizing? Those are people who, even when you give them the opportunity, they cannot do anything.

“So, forget about those criticisms. If you had not done it, they are still the ones who would complain that the environment within which our Judges and Justices are working is not conducive.

“Now you are trying to provide an environment that will make them (Judges) work well, they will say, oh, it is for another reason. So you don’t bother yourself. Now move on and do your work. I am not bothered about the so-called criticisms. It does not exist where I am”.

Wike who expressed delight that the several ongoing projects in the territory have provided employment for many youths, said Tinubu’s administration would continue to create opportunities for youths to be employed.

He added, “Creation of employment is one of the priority areas of this Tinubu administration – the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Creation of employment is a top priority and employment is not necessarily where you are employed by government but, when you create an opportunity where youths can find a place to work for their own living.

“Look at the number of youths. Look at all the roads we have gone to and look at the number of people who are employed. I feel happy at least we have been able to engage youths. Nothing can make you more comfortable when you see your youths engaged. You can imagine if these jobs were not there, what these number of youths would be doing by now.

“One is very happy that we are approaching the opportunity that has given employment to our youths.”