‘They Have Made A Mistake’ – Atiku Reacts As Reps Reject Six-year Single Term For President, Govs

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed disapproval of the House of Representatives’ decision to reject the bill proposing a six-year term for Nigerian presidents and governors.

The 2023 presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) characterized the lawmakers’ action as regrettable, emphasizing their failure to acknowledge the critical state of Nigeria.

Naija News reported earlier that the bill, sponsored by Ikenga Ugochinyere and 33 other legislators, was dismissed via a voice vote during the plenary session on Thursday.

This proposal, advocating for a single six-year term for elected officials nationwide, had previously been rejected during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Additionally, Atiku had submitted a memorandum to the National Assembly earlier in October, advocating for a rotational presidency between the Northern and Southern regions of the country.

In response to the House’s decision, Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, indicated that Atiku had anticipated that the bill would motivate elected officials to concentrate on their duties to the public, thereby minimizing political distractions for presidents and governors.

He said, “So, it is sad that it was rejected, and we need to ensure that the laws we make promote the well-being of Nigerians and strengthen democracy in both word and deed.

“That is what this law was meant to do. Unfortunately, the House did not see this. It is unfortunate, and we hope that it is revisited, so they can realise that they have made a mistake.”

Meanwhile, the lead sponsor of the constitutional amendment bill for a six-year single tenure for the president and governors, Ikenga Ugochinyere (PDP, Imo), has said that the rejected bill will be represented.

Naija News reports that the House of Representatives had rejected the bill when it came up for a second reading on Thursday.

Apart from a six-year single tenure, the bill seeks an amendment to the Constitution to allow all elections to take place in one day and the rotation of the Presidency between the country’s North and South geopolitical zones.

However, members have promised to conduct further consultations on the bill before reintroducing it at a later date.

In a statement in Abuja, Ugochinyere said that the decision on the floor of the House did not put an end to the agitation, saying they would realise their objective.