You Lack Character And Integrity From Birth – Wike Fires Atiku

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has told former Vice President Atiku Abubakar that it was already too late for him to buy character and integrity that he has lacked from birth.

He stated that no one could have known him better than President Olusegun Obasanjo, under whom he served as Vice President for eight years.

Naija News reports that Wike stated this through Lere Olayinka, his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media.

Olayinka was reacting to a statement by the Atiku Media Office that character was the reason the decision of the committee set up by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to select its Vice Presidential candidate for the 2023 election was rejected.

Wike’s media aide said one Nigerian that can never be found in the gathering of men of character and integrity is Atiku, and Obasanjo, attested to this in his book; My Watch.

Olayinka said: “One of the reasons Wike first rejected Atiku’s offer to have him as his running mate was his not too impressive character and integrity rating, until he was prevailed upon. And this, Atiku exhibited when he rejected the decision of committee the party set up to pick his running mate even after telling everyone that the decision of the committee will be bidding on him.

“Now, after his lies that he picked his running mate based on the committee report that placed the former Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, as number one was bursted, he is now sermonising about character and integrity, which he, himself does not have.

“Funny that the same Atiku, that his boss described as a ‘blatant and shameless liar,’ is the one talking about character.

“For the records, Obasanjo said in his book, ‘My Watch’ that ‘What I did not know, which came out glaringly later, was his parental background which was somewhat shadowy, his propensity to corruption, his tendency to disloyalty, his inability to say and stick to the truth all the time, a propensity for poor judgement, his belief and reliance on marabouts, his lack of transparency, his trust in money to buy his way out on all issues and his readiness to sacrifice morality, integrity, propriety, truth and national interest for self and selfish interest.’

“Up till today, Atiku has not debunked what his boss said about him.

“Unlike Atiku, Wike does not hide or pretend on where he stands on issues. He is not one that will do a tweet on major issues and rush to delete it. He didn’t pretend about his position on the 2023 election and he won’t pretend on where he will stand in 2027.

“It is Atiku, that should start being truthful and reliable, especially now that he is old, because everything should not be about desperation to be president.”