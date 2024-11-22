Rejected Six-Year Single Tenure Bill: This Is A Temporary Setback – Ugochinyere

The lead sponsor of the constitutional amendment bill for a six-year single tenure for the president and governors, Ikenga Ugochinyere (PDP, Imo), has said that the rejected bill will be represented.

Naija News reports that the House of Representatives had rejected the bill when it came up for a second reading on Thursday.

Apart from a six-year single tenure, the bill seeks an amendment to the Constitution to allow all elections to take place in one day as well as the rotation of the Presidency between the North and South geopolitical zones of the country.

However, members have promised to conduct further consultations on the bill before reintroducing it at a later date.

In a statement in Abuja, Ugochinyere said that the decision on the floor of the House did not put an end to the agitation, saying they will realise their objective.

He said, “The struggle to reform our constitutional democracy to be all inclusive and provide Avenue for justice, equity and fairness has not been lost.

“The decision on the floor of the House not to allow the bill for 6 year single tenure for presidency/governorship and for power to rotate between north and south, all elections to hold in one day, not to scale 2nd reading does not put an end to agitation and hope that we will realize this objective.

“This is a temporary set back which does not affect the campaign for all inclusive democratic process. We are going to review these decision and find possible ways of reintroducing it after following due legislative procedures.

All I can tell Nigerians is that we will continue the advocacy and convince our colleagues to see reason with us. If elections are held in one day, it will reduce cost, reduce rigging.

“If power rotates, it will help de-escalate political tensions and six year single term will go a long way in helping elective leaders focus on delivering their democratic mandate. All hope is not lost, we will continue the advocacy and we hope that when reintroduced our colleagues will support it.”