Rep. Martins Oke Dismisses Recall Petition As “Academic Exercise”

The lawmaker representing Igboetiti/Uzo Uwani Constituency in the House of Representatives, Martins Oke, has strongly rejected a recall petition filed against him, labelling it an “academic exercise” based on “false and misleading” allegations.

The petition, lodged with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by four constituents, Chizoba Ugwuagbo, Clinton Ogbonna, Amah Sabinus, and Onyekachi Okenwa Stephen, accuses Oke of non-performance, lack of constituency engagement, incompetence, and negligence.

However, Oke’s media aide, Solomon Gwiyi, swiftly responded, describing the petition as “a tissue of lies, inaccurate reports, and deliberate misinformation.”

Gwiyi defended Oke, citing his significant contributions both in the legislature and to his constituency.

According to Gwiyi, Oke has been actively involved in several key initiatives, including sponsoring a bill to create Adada State in the Southeast, pushing for federal intervention to complete the Adada River Dam, and addressing security issues along Ukpata Road in Uzo Uwani.

Further bolstering his position, the media aide outlined Oke’s ongoing community efforts, such as holding town hall meetings with constituents and distributing three trucks of fertilizers to over 500 farmers in August 2024.

Additionally, Oke provided 3,000 bags of rice for the December 2024 festive season and operates a fully-equipped constituency office in Aku, Igboetiti LGA.

Gwiyi urged those critical of Oke’s tenure to verify the facts before spreading false narratives. He emphasized that Oke remains committed to effective representation and the continued development of his constituency.