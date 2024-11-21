Reps Reject Bill Seeking Six-year Single Term For President, Governors

The House of Representatives has rejected a bill seeking a six-year single term for Nigeria’s presidency.

Naija News reports that the bill sought to amend the 1999 constitution to provide for a single term of six years for the Offices of the President, State Governors and Local Government Area Chairmen.

The bill, which was sponsored by Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere from Imo state and 33 other lawmakers, is aimed at curbing wastages occasioned by four years of periodic elections.

However, the bill, which passed its first reading four months ago and slated for a second reading, was rejected during Thursday’s plenary session.

Currently, the 1999 constitution stipulates that a candidate can be elected for a four-year term and can be re-elected for another term, after which he or she can no longer contest for office.

The lawmakers also sought to amend section 3 of the constitution to provide for the recognition of the division of Nigeria into six geopolitical zones.

They also recommended creating the office of two vice presidents from the southern and northern parts of the country.

The lawmakers suggested holding the presidential, governorship, national assembly, state houses of assembly, and local government elections on the same day.

The house swiftly and unanimously rejected the bill when the speaker of the house, Tajudeen Abbas, called for a voice vote following Ugochinyere’s motion for the bill to be read a second time.

The “nays” were louder than the “ayes” with the speaker ruling in favour of the majority.