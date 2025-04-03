Argentina: If Atiku Won 2023 Election, Nigeria’s Economy Would Be Worse – Presidency

The Presidency has said President Bola Tinubu was wise to avoid former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s call for him to emulate Argentina’s president, Javier Milei.

Naija News reports that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, said Nigeria would have had the same economic crisis Argentina has if Tinubu had listened to Atiku.

Argentina is reportedly waiting to receive a $2o billion bailout fund from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). If approved, the South American country’s debt to the IMF would amount to $41 billion, making the nation the global highest debtor to IMF.

Reacting to the report, Olusegun revisited Atiku’s statement on 25th February 2024, in which he praised the economic reforms of Milei that led to a reduction in Argentina’s inflation.

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the statement, called on Tinubu to emulate Milei’s economic policies.

Olusegun, on his 𝕏 handle, on Thursday, 3rd April, 2025, said Atiku would have led Nigeria to an economic crisis if he had won the 2023 election.

He wrote: “Reports have shown how Argentina’s real economy which Alhaji Atiku wants Nigeria to emulate is in severe crisis.

“Public debts have reached new highs with the country owing more to the IMF than any other country in the world. Meanwhile, its education sector, manufacturing and construction are collapsing amid rapid deindustrialization. Argentina has $41 billion in credit outstanding, representing 28% of all debt owed to the Fund.

“President Milei’s approach is like throwing a country’s strained economy into a washing machine and hoping it comes out ironed Exciting? Maybe. A solid plan? Leave that to President Tinubu.

“In Nigeria, economic reforms are already showing great results, the Naira is stabilizing, the FX is growing, investors’ confidence rate has increased, more revenue for states, Nigeria’s stock market is soaring and many more positivities are naked out there.

“Alhaji would have led Nigeria to the wilderness of Venezuela if Nigerians had made the mistake of making him their nation’s pilot. Maybe it is time to finally update those economic notes.”