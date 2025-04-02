Eldest Member Of Kano Emirate Council, Abbas Sanusi Is Dead, Atiku Mourns

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has described the death of the eldest member of the Kano Emirate Council, Alhaji Abbas Sanusi (Galadiman Kano) as a deep loss.

Atiku, in a statement on Wednesday via his Facebook page, said the late Sanusi played an important role in preserving the traditions of the Kano Emirate and shaping its future.

He commended the legacy of dedication, wisdom and service to humanity displayed by the deceased during his lifetime and prayed to God to console his family, Kano Emirate and all those mourning as a result of his death.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Alhaji Abbas Sanusi (Galadiman Kano), the eldest member of the Kano Emirate Council. His legacy, built on a lifetime of dedication, wisdom, and unwavering service to his community, has significantly enriched both the Emirate and the wider population.

“Alhaji Abbas Sanusi’s contributions were not only essential in preserving the traditions of the Kano Emirate but also in shaping its future. His presence will be sorely missed by all who had the honour of knowing him.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, the Kano Emirate, and all the people of Kano during this time of mourning. May Allah forgive him his sins, grant him eternal peace, and provide comfort and strength to those he leaves behind,” Atiku wrote.