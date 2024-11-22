I Did What I Could Have Done, But Corruption Is A Great Monster – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that corruption is the monster battling with Nigeria.

He lamented that he did his best during his time in power, but corruption stopped his deeds from yielding result.

Obasanjo stated this on Friday at the celebration of the life of a former Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Justice Olayinka Ayoola (retd.), held at the Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Agodi, Oke-Ado in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Naija News reports that Ayoola died on August 20, 2024, at the age of 90.

Speaking during the ceremony, Obasanjo said, “Corruption is a great monster that is still battling with us in the country. It’s not that ICPC and Ayoola had not done their job or that even. I, who appointed him had not done what I could have done; it was the pressure of this great cancer of corruption.

“Today, I’m standing before you to appreciate the life of this great man, great Nigerian, great African and man of the world, and what he had done in our midst.”

While giving her tribute, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, said, “I think all of us gathered here should ask ourselves the role we want to play in this place we found ourselves. What will be said of us when the time comes?

“He has left indelible footprints in the sand of time. We treasure him and all the things he had done to give Nigeria a befitting name. In all the places that he worked, he raised the flag of Nigeria high. He would be sorely missed. He left a legacy we should be proud of.”

Dignitaries at the event were Chief Registrar Supreme Court, Hajo Sarki Bello; Justice Akintola Ladiran; Oyo State Chief Judge, Justice Iyabo Yerima; Justice Ogunwumiju; Justice Adamu Jauro; Justice Chidiebere Uwa; Justice Habeeb Adewale Abiru; and other Justices of the Supreme Court.

Others included Dr Emmanuel Olanrewaju Ayoola; Ambassador Godwin Adama; Dr Wale Babalakin; and Mr Folu Olamiti, former spokesperson of the ICPC.