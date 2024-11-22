Tinubu Has To Rescind Bwala’s Appointment Or He Will Help Him Fail In 2027 – APC Chieftain

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Jesutega Onokpasa, has called on President Bola Tinubu, to cancel the appointment of Daniel Bwala, a former campaign director to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reported that Daniel Bwala, who was recently appointed Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, was on Monday night redesignated as Special Adviser on Policy Communication.

In an interview on Arise TV, Onokpasa said some of Tinubu’s supporters have claimed that Bwala’s appointment was a strategy, but he thinks it is ‘stupidity’.

According to him, Bwala’s appointment hurts, noting that Tinubu’s failure to revoke the appointment will lead to his defeat in the 2027 presidential election.

He said, “The manner in which President Bola Tinubu stabbed his supporters in the back is absolutely ridiculous, meaningless and inexplicable appointment. I am a Tinubu supporter and not a sycophant; his apologists are calling his appointment of Bwala strategy, but I think it is stupidity.

“We won this election with the lowest margin since 1999. Every other president has won with more than 50 percent of the votes but we won with less than 40 percent. How do you call a president a drug dealer, Bwala is a lawyer. He had no evidence, he called Tinubu a drug baron. How do the president now appoint such a person? No everyone is interested in getting appointment.

“I am only bothered about the insults from Bwala. Tinubu seemed to take us for granted, he does not feed us, I have never gone to Tinubu’s house to seek for anything, there are do who do that not everyone. I just like the President like he is a family member, that is why, it really hurt me, he thinks he can behave anyhow, just stab us in the back, I don’t trust him anymore.

Bwala helped Atiku Abubakar to fail in 2023 and he would help Tinubu to fail in 2027. The President has the right to hire who he wants, and we have the right to rire a President. Tinubu has to rescind his appointment of Daniel Bwala. He has to respect us in the APC. “