PDP Governors Hold Crucial Meeting In Jos Over Choice Of New National Chairman

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have arrived in Jos, the Plateau State capital, for a meeting on the party’s leadership.

Naija News gathered that the PDP Governors are set to meet in Jos on Saturday but several of them have already arrived on Friday ahead of the planned meeting.

While there is yet to be an official communication on the agenda of the meeting, sources in the know on happenings in the party disclosed that the PDP Governors are in Plateau State to solidify their stand on leadership positions in the party, including the choice of a permanent National Chairman.

This platform reports that the drama involving steps to choose a substantive National Chairman to take over from Umar Damagum, who is currently in the position in an acting capacity, has witnessed a lot of power play within the PDP.

The Governors’ meeting is seen as a crucial step towards laying the matter to rest, thus the urgent need for party leaders to align ahead of the convention.

The leadership crisis within the PDP has created tension, especially as the party looks to present itself as a formidable opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

A top source who spoke with BusinessDay on the meeting in Jos, said that “As the PDP moves closer to its national convention, all eyes are now on the Jos meeting, with party loyalists and observers keen to see whether the governors can broker a resolution to the leadership crisis. The outcome of this crucial meeting could determine the future trajectory of the party, especially in its quest for political relevance in the coming years.”