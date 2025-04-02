Edo: APC, PDP Speaks On ‘Leaked’ Judgment As Tribunal Rules Today

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday dismissed the purported copies of the judgment from the Edo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal that flooded the internet as fake.

The political parties were reacting to the viral circulation of the judgment, ahead of the tribunal’s official ruling slated for today (Wednesday).

The tribunal had been hearing the petition filed by the PDP and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, challenging the victory of the APC and Governor Monday Okpebholo in the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

The APC Publicity Director, Bala Ibrahim, in an interview with Punch, expressed confidence that the ruling party would emerge victorious in today’s judgment, claiming that the PDP had leaked a fake version of the tribunal’s decision in anticipation of their defeat.

On the other hand, the PDP’s Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, accused the APC of orchestrating the leak to gauge public sentiment ahead of the tribunal’s ruling. Osadolor maintained that the tribunal’s proceedings had clearly indicated that the PDP would emerge victorious in the case.

He stated, “The APC owns the judgments, they are behind the tribunal judgments that are in circulation. They want to test water. I want to put President Tinubu on notice that issues like these are not things he should keep close. He should go and check how the second and third republics all ended and what led to it.

“These issues of electoral or democratic arrogance are something that is becoming too much. We are seeing situations where political actors who should know better have turned themselves into those who have lost memories of their past.

“But let me tell you, the elections in Edo, the hearing is not concluded. All eyes are watching, not only the judiciary in this case but also the President. The whole world is watching the outcome of his judgment tomorrow (Wednesday). And it’s an opportunity for both the President and the judiciary to redeem themselves.

“So, this judgment that is being circulated to test the waters, let the President and let Nigerians know that it should stop at an experimental stage. And tomorrow, these judgments, whatever they are, should not be read, so that this country can remain one, peaceful, and united. Because the whole world knows what happened in Edo, and the judiciary is seen as the last hope of the common man. So nobody should, no matter how highly placed, try to stop the judiciary from performing its functions. Let the judiciary be free.”

Osadolor, who expressed confidence in his party’s victory, claimed that both the APC and INEC failed to present witnesses to testify before the tribunal.

He continued, “The hearing was not held in a secret room or a secret court ground. It was held openly. The INEC itself could not defend the results of the elections it conducted. The APC itself could not call witnesses to defend the results that they said they won.

“So, if you put all of these together, and the results that INEC said on the spot, it is more than hopeful to say that tomorrow, the PDP will be vindicated and declared a winner, rightfully, as it should have been done on the day of the election. So I have no fears in my heart. I only pity those who delayed this justice until tomorrow. And I also pray that the candidates of the PDP and well-meaning Nigerians, who have been traumatized by the rape of democracy that took place in their country, have space in their hearts to forgive the perpetrators of this crime and move on.”

PDP Should Be Held Accountable For The Leak – APC

In response to the alleged leaked copies of the judgment, the APC Publicity Director, Ibrahim, stated that the PDP should be held accountable for the leak.

Ibrahim, in an interview with Punch, criticised the PDP for attempting to blame the ruling party for the leak.

He stated, “Well, for them to accuse the APC of releasing the judgment online, it means they have knowledge of the movement of the judgment beforehand. If you don’t have knowledge about the movement of something, you cannot be able to talk about its direction. So the PDP is supposed to be held responsible for even knowing how judgments move about before they are released, how they get on social media.

“They know what they have done. And they are afraid that investigation will unveil and reveal them. That is why they are trying to preempt what is happening. The APC has no business in releasing judgment when it is not a judge. How can the APC have access to the tribunal, to the judges, to the panelists? Talk less of getting the judgment and releasing it on social media or leaking it. The PDP has got to answer questions.

“Well, the court is supposed to be the last hope of the ordinary man. And whoever is put in a tribunal is put there on the basis of his integrity, his honesty, and his dedication to justice. Therefore, we are expecting the judiciary to answer to their name, to rise to their expectations, do justice to the situation, and deliver judgment on merit.

“We are very optimistic. And even our optimism becomes stronger with this attitude of the PDP. The PDP must have sensed that they have lost, and now they sense they have lost at the tribunal. And that is why they are trying to create a situation of confusion. But we are law-abiding. We are going to continue to be law-abiding. And with what we have done and our submission in court, we are optimistic that justice is going to be delivered, and it will be delivered in our favour.”

Meanwhile, the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Edo State, Peter Uwadiae-Igbinigie, stated that the governor’s opponents were responsible for spreading the fake news, emphasising that such tactics would not succeed in today’s Nigeria.

He said, “Those are from rumour mongers, the judgment of the tribunal is sacrosanct until delivered. It is within the purview of the judges until it is delivered in the open court.

“The opponents of Okpebholo are the ones circulating that fake news. They are sick in their heads. Nigeria has outgrown that kind of shenanigan. It is fake news and it should be disregarded in its entirety.”