Full List: Queen Elizabeth II, Gaddafi, Mordi, Other Notable Foreign Recipients Of Nigeria’s National Honours

Nigeria’s National Honours are prestigious awards granted to individuals for their remarkable contributions to the country, ranging from service to humanity to nation-building.

Naija News understands that these accolades are not limited to Nigerian citizens but are also extended to distinguished foreign nationals.

Instituted under the National Honours Act No. 5 of 1964, the awards have been presented annually since October 1963.

The National Honours Awards Committee oversees the nomination process, selecting candidates based on their impact in areas such as professional excellence, community development, and the promotion of national integrity.

Here is a list of prominent foreign nationals who have received Nigeria’s highest honours:

1. Queen Elizabeth II – GCON and GCFR

Queen Elizabeth II was first honoured with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) in 1969. In 1989, she was elevated to the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), Nigeria’s highest honour.

2. Nelson Mandela – GCFR

The late Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero, received the GCFR in 1990 during a state reception organised in his honour by President Ibrahim Babangida. Mandela visited Nigeria to express gratitude for the country’s unwavering support during his imprisonment.

3. Muammar Gaddafi – GCFR

Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was conferred with the GCFR in 1997 during a state banquet hosted by the Abacha administration. Gaddafi’s visit to Nigeria, accompanied by Niger Republic’s President Ibrahim Bare Mainassara, was a notable diplomatic event.

4. Susanne Wenger – OFR

Austrian-born Susanne Wenger, also known as Adunni Olorisha, was a celebrated artist and Yoruba priestess who dedicated her life to preserving Yoruba culture. She played a pivotal role in the development of Osogbo’s artist cooperative and contributed to the sculptures in Oshun’s Grove, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In 2005, she was honoured with the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) for her cultural contributions.

5. Narendra Modi – GCON

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) for his leadership and efforts in strengthening Nigeria-India relations.

Modi was honoured with the title during his recent visit to President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

This marked the 17th international award conferred upon him. Modi described the bond between the two nations as one of mutual respect and cooperation.

Understanding Nigeria’s National Honours

Nigeria’s National Honours are divided into two major categories:

1. Federal Republic Honours:

– Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR): Reserved for Presidents and Heads of State.

– Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR): Bestowed on Senate Presidents, and Chief Justices.

– Officer and Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR, MFR): Given to individuals making significant contributions in various sectors.

2. Order of the Niger Honours:

– Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON): Often granted to the Vice President, top-ranking officials and distinguished foreigners.

– Commander, Officer, and Member of the Order of the Niger (CON, ON, MON): Awarded for notable contributions to national development.

Recipients of these honours enjoy various privileges, including a medal, a certificate signed by the President, and sometimes diplomatic passports. Upon their passing, the President often sends an official condolence message.

These awards symbolise Nigeria’s recognition of individuals, both local and international, who embody excellence and contribute to the nation’s growth and global reputation.