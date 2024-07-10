Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 10th July, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 10th July 2024

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, inaugurated a presidential committee on livestock known as the Renewed Hope Livestock Reform Implementation Committee at the State House in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the aim of the committee is to provide lasting solutions to the frequent clashes between farmers and herders in different parts of the country.

President Tinubu is the chairman of the committee, which has a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, as the co-chairman.

Jega replaces the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, on the committee.

The President also announced the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu, on 15th September 2023, approved the establishment of the Presidential Committee dedicated to the reform of the livestock industry and the provision of long-term solutions to recurring clashes between herders and farmers in the country.

The establishment of the committee follows the submission of a report from the National Conference on Livestock Reforms and Mitigation of Associated Conflicts in Nigeria, which was headed by Ganduje.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu urged the committee members to set aside partisan politics and focus on their mandate to improve the lives of Nigerians. He stressed that the committee’s work would be instrumental in transforming the livestock sector, particularly the dairy industry, which is vital for nutrition and food security.

The House of Representatives has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led government to halt the enforcement of the Samoa Agreement until all contentious clauses are thoroughly examined and clarified.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers took this move following a motion of urgent national importance put forward by 88 members.

During the discussion on Tuesday, House member Aliyu Madaki emphasized the clause concerning “gender equality,” labelling it as a potential threat to the country’s moral values.

Furthermore, the House has tasked its pertinent committees with scrutinizing the disputed terms of the agreement.

Naija News reports that the Samoa Agreement, recently signed by the Federal Government with the European Union, has stirred controversy due to concerns over the perceived recognition of LGBT rights by the Nigerian government.

Many concerned individuals expressed disapproval online, citing the country’s laws against same-sex marriages and gay relationships enacted in 2014 under then-President Goodluck Jonathan.

During a press conference held during the weekend, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, and Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, emphasized that Nigeria would not engage in any agreement that contradicted the constitution or the religious and cultural beliefs of its diverse population.

Bagudu highlighted that the agreement was signed to enhance food security, promote inclusive economic development, and address other critical areas.

President of the Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo, has dismissed insinuations that the new national minimum wage negotiation is dead.

Naija News learnt that Osifo made this known on Tuesday, stating that the Federal Government is still conversing with all relevant stakeholders, including the Nigerian Governors Forum, Local Government Administrators, the Organised Private Sector and Labour Unions.

According to Daily Post, Osifo said the Unions still insist on the N250,000 demand it made to the government, which was part of the recommendations submitted to the President by the Presidential Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage.

He referred to the existing minimum wage of N30,000, which took two years to be negotiated, assuring that the Tripartite Committee had made appreciable progress since January 2024, when negotiations started.

The Sokoto State House of Assembly has quashed misconceptions surrounding the amendment of “A Bill For A Law To Consolidate The Local Government Law 2008.”

The clarification came during a recent plenary session where the House Committee on Local Government and Community Development presented their report.

The Chairman of the committee, Sa’idu Ibrahim, emphasized that the amendments are primarily aimed at enhancing the administration at the district level rather than affecting the status of the Sultan.

Addressing journalists after the session, Ibrahim stressed that the bill seeks to reinforce the traditional institutions and is not intended to dethrone the Sultan of Sokoto.

According to Ibrahim, there has been a considerable misunderstanding and lack of knowledge about the bill’s objectives.

He clarified that the legislative changes are designed to uplift the dignity and functionality of traditional institutions within the state.

The bill also includes provisions to define the tenure of local government councils more clearly, aiming to bring about more structured governance at the local level.

Ibrahim noted that the bill had passed the initial stages of legislative scrutiny, having been read for the first and second time on June 26, before being referred to his committee for detailed examination.

The Edo State Government has voiced significant concerns regarding the current socio-economic state of the nation under the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

In a recent address, Hon. Chris Nehikhare, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, outlined the challenges faced by Edo residents and Nigerians at large, despite state-led interventions.

He stated that the Edo State Government has implemented several initiatives to alleviate the hardships faced by its citizens.

Despite these measures, Nehikhare emphasized that Edo residents continue to suffer due to what he described as the “gross mismanagement of the economy” by the APC government over the past nine years.

Nehikhare specifically criticized the federal government’s abrupt removal of fuel subsidies on May 29, 2023, which he claims plunged the economy into disarray and heightened the risk of starvation among citizens.

He also touched on the escalating security concerns, noting a resurgence in terrorist activities, including suicide bombings.

Nehikhare attributed these issues to the APC’s failure to effectively manage national security.

The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has warned tertiary institutions in the country, particularly universities, against giving admission to underage students.

Speaking on Tuesday in Lagos at the opening of the seventh biennial conference of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-Owned Universities in Nigeria, Oloyede warned that such an act is illegal.

He also cautioned that apart from underage admission, all other forms of illegal admission must also be stopped.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, “Effective University Governance: Role of Stakeholders,” the JAMB Registrar said that for the sake of accountability, data protection and integrity of the nation, this act needed to stop because anything that was irregular was illegal.

He also recounted an experience involving a 15-year-old pupil who applied for a postgraduate course outside the country.

The Nigerian Army’s 21 Armored Brigade, alongside the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NLEA), has intercepted a shipment of illicit substances meant for Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

According to security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, the joint team, acting on intelligence, conducted a swift operation in Konduga Local Government Area, resulting in the seizure of 163 bags of a psychoactive substance known locally as “Goom” or “Akusukura.”

The total haul amounted to an impressive 2.5 tonnes of the illicit drug.

Speaking via his X account on Tuesday, Makama said, “The operation, which was carried out following a tip-off, resulted in the recovery of 163 bags of the substance, equivalent to 2.5 tons in a warehouse in Konduga.

“The suspected illicit substances, known as “Goom” or “Akusukura”, is a deadly psychoactive substance that represents a serious threat to public health and poses a challenge for drug policy.”

He added that the substance, which is of different varieties, is used in both liquid and powdered form by people who mostly seek to raise their levels of psychological or nervous activity in the body, or put it in simple terms, get high.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has clarified that Nigeria does not recognize same-sex marriage, following recent controversies surrounding the Samoa agreement.

In a statement signed by NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau, the association emphasized that the agreement does not require Nigeria to accept LGBTQ or gay rights as a condition to benefit from the agreement, contrary to widespread belief.

The NBA asserted that if the agreement had mandated Nigeria to recognize LGBTQ rights, it would have advised the Federal Government against entering any partnership that could compromise the country’s sovereignty.

“To be clear, the SAMOA agreement does not seek to undermine our existing legislation or the sovereignty of Nigeria,” the NBA stated.

Before signing the SAMOA agreement, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning requested the NBA to review it.

Consequently, NBA President Maikyau formed a committee chaired by Olawale Fapohunda, SAN, former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ekiti State, to evaluate and advise on the agreement.

Some House of Representatives members have called for sanctions against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and six Area Council Chairmen for alleged insubordination and refusal to appear before its committee despite receiving invitations.

Naija News learnt that a member of the House Committee on FCT Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, Ikonne Ifeanyi, made the demand during a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ifeanyi stated that the failure of Wike and the Council Chairmen to appear before the committee after they were invited showed disrespect and a lack of regard for the House.

He noted that the House will no longer yield to their demands and will also tell President Bola Tinubu to remove Wike as FCT minister.

In the same vein, the chairman of the committee, Fredrick Agbedi, said the action of the Minister and the council chairmen was a breach of their constitutional responsibilities and a disservice to the people they serve.

He noted that the six area council chairmen had not flagged off, completed or inaugurated any project in the area councils, unlike Wike, despite the huge allocation.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will on Wednesday, swear in 22 newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal at a ceremony scheduled to hold at the Supreme Court complex in Abuja.

The Director of Press and Information of the Supreme Court, Festus Akande, confirmed in a statement on Tuesday, that the swearing-in of the new Justices will take place at the main Courtroom of the Supreme Court.

Akande added that the inauguration of the new appellate court judges will hold alongside that of the 12 Judges of the High Court of The Federal Capital Territory, which had been earlier announced.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.