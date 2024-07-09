Reps Ask Tinubu Govt To Suspend Samoa Agreement

The House of Representatives has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led government to halt the enforcement of the Samoa Agreement until all contentious clauses are thoroughly examined and clarified.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers took this move following a motion of urgent national importance put forward by 88 members.

During the discussion on Tuesday, House member Aliyu Madaki emphasized the clause concerning “gender equality,” labelling it as a potential threat to the country’s moral values.

Furthermore, the House has tasked its pertinent committees with scrutinizing the disputed terms of the agreement.

Naija News reports that the Samoa Agreement, recently signed by the Federal Government with the European Union, has stirred controversy due to concerns over the perceived recognition of LGBT rights by the Nigerian government.

Many concerned individuals expressed disapproval online, citing the country’s laws against same-sex marriages and gay relationships enacted in 2014 under then-President Goodluck Jonathan.

During a press conference held during the weekend, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, and Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, emphasized that Nigeria would not engage in any agreement that contradicted the constitution or the religious and cultural beliefs of its diverse population.

Bagudu highlighted that the agreement was signed to enhance food security, promote inclusive economic development, and address other critical areas.

The Samoa Agreement, signed in Apia last November, involved the European Union, its 27 member states, and 79 member states of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS).

This new agreement, succeeding the Cotonou Agreement, aims to better address emerging global challenges such as climate change, ocean governance, migration, health, peace, and security.

Although Nigeria signed the agreement on June 28, 2024, it only became public knowledge days later following a disclosure by Bagudu.