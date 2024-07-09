CJN Ariwoola To Swear In Wike’s Wife, 21 Others As Appeal Court Judges (Full List)

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will on Wednesday, swear in 22 newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal at a ceremony scheduled to hold at the Supreme Court complex in Abuja.

The Director of Press and Information of the Supreme Court, Festus Akande, confirmed in a statement on Tuesday, that the swearing-in of the new Justices will take place at the main Courtroom of the Supreme Court.

Akande added that the inauguration of the new appellate court judges will hold alongside that of the 12 Judges of the High Court of The Federal Capital Territory, which had been earlier announced.

The statement partly read, “The newly appointed 22 Justices of the Court of Appeal will be inaugurated by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, alongside the 12 Judges of the High Court of The Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday, 10th July 2023 at the Main Courtroom of the Supreme Court of Nigeria at 10:00 am.”

Among those to be sworn in on Wednesday as new Appeal Court Judges are the wife of the FCT minister, Eberechi Nyesom-Wike.

Others include, Abdullahi Liman from Nasarawa State; Abiodun Akinyemi from Ogun State; Olukayode Adeniyi from Oyo State; Zainab Abubakar from Kebbi State; Isaa Sani from Kaduna State; Lateef Lawal-Akapo from Lagos State, Ngozika Okaisabor from Imo State; Donatus Okorowo from Enugu State; Ruqayat Ayoola from Kogi State; Polycarp Kwahar from Benue State; Fadawa Umaru from Borno State; Oyewumi Oyebiola from Oyo State; Ntong Ntong from Akwa Ibom State; Nehizena Afolabi from Edo State; and Nnamdi Dimgba from Abia State.

The rest are, Abdu Dogo from Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; Abdulazeez Anka from Zamfara State; Owibunkeonye Onwosi from Ebonyi State; Asma’u Akanbi-Yusuf from Kwara State; Victoria Toochukwu Nwoye from Anambra State; and Enenche Eleojo from Kogi State.