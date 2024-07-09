Army, NDLEA Intercept Drug Shipment Meant For Boko Haram Terrorists

The Nigerian Army’s 21 Armored Brigade, alongside the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NLEA), has intercepted a shipment of illicit substances meant for Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

According to security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, the joint team, acting on intelligence, conducted a swift operation in Konduga Local Government Area, resulting in the seizure of 163 bags of a psychoactive substance known locally as “Goom” or “Akusukura.”

The total haul amounted to an impressive 2.5 tonnes of the illicit drug.

Speaking via his X account on Tuesday, Makama said, “The operation, which was carried out following a tip-off, resulted in the recovery of 163 bags of the substance, equivalent to 2.5 tons in a warehouse in Konduga.

“The suspected illicit substances, known as “Goom” or “Akusukura”, is a deadly psychoactive substance that represents a serious threat to public health and poses a challenge for drug policy.”

He added that the substance, which is of different varieties, is used in both liquid and powdered form by people who mostly seek to raise their levels of psychological or nervous activity in the body, or put it in simple terms, get high.

“The recovered items were handed over to the NDLEA team leader, and the area was cordoned off by the military. The operation highlights the effectiveness of interagency collaboration and the commitment of the military and NDLEA to keeping Nigeria safe,” Makama added.