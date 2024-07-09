LG Bill Amendment Not To Dethrone Sultan – Sokoto Assembly Insists

The Sokoto State House of Assembly has quashed misconceptions surrounding the amendment of “A Bill For A Law To Consolidate The Local Government Law 2008.”

The clarification came during a recent plenary session where the House Committee on Local Government and Community Development presented their report.

The Chairman of the committee, Sa’idu Ibrahim, emphasized that the amendments are primarily aimed at enhancing the administration at the district level rather than affecting the status of the Sultan.

Addressing journalists after the session, Ibrahim stressed that the bill seeks to reinforce the traditional institutions and is not intended to dethrone the Sultan of Sokoto.

According to Ibrahim, there has been a considerable misunderstanding and lack of knowledge about the bill’s objectives.

He clarified that the legislative changes are designed to uplift the dignity and functionality of traditional institutions within the state.

The bill also includes provisions to define the tenure of local government councils more clearly, aiming to bring about more structured governance at the local level.

Ibrahim noted that the bill had passed the initial stages of legislative scrutiny, having been read for the first and second time on June 26, before being referred to his committee for detailed examination.

He said, “Immediately after, the committee swung into action, conducting a public hearing and obtaining memoranda from relevant stakeholders.”

Ibrahim explained that the committee recommended the consolidation of the local government law, 2008, together with the 2014, 2016, 2018 amendments, and the 2024 amendment bill.

“There is a need to expunge sections 70, 71, 72, 73, and 74 in the law to be consolidated, having been repealed by the Sokoto State Local Government Audit Law, No. 5 of 2022.

“Also, there is a need to make provision for the resolution of the Assembly approving the estimate of revenue and expenditure of the local government council,” he said.

He thanked all the stakeholders who participated in the public hearing and provided both written and oral inputs, contributing to the success of the report.

Presenting the bill for the third reading, Bello Idris (APC-Gwadabawa North), House Majority Leader, sought the support of the lawmakers for the success of the amendment in the state.

The Deputy Speaker, Kabiru Ibrahim (APC-Kware), who presided over the plenary session, put the motion to a voice vote, and the lawmakers unanimously adopted the bill’s amendment.