Three Sokoto Varsity Staff Sacked Over Alleged Sexual Harassment, Result Alteration

The Governing Council of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, has terminated the employment of three staff members due to serious misconduct, which includes altering academic results, engaging in sexual harassment, and abandoning their duties.

Naija News reports that this decision was ratified during the university’s 171st regular meeting held on March 12, 2025, and was communicated through an official press release issued by Ismail Mohammed Yauri, the Director of Information and Public Relations.

The statement indicated that this disciplinary measure is in accordance with UDUS’s stringent “zero tolerance” policy regarding unethical conduct.

“This action highlights the university’s commitment to upholding academic integrity and fostering a safe environment for both staff and students,” the statement noted.

As one of the prominent universities in northern Nigeria, UDUS has consistently prioritized ethical standards among its faculty and students. The recent dismissals serve as a cautionary message against breaches of the institution’s code of conduct.

Attempts to gather additional comments from university officials regarding the identities of the dismissed staff and any potential legal repercussions were unsuccessful at the time of this report.

Reactions from students have been varied; some praise the university’s decisive approach to discipline, while others advocate for greater transparency in the management of such incidents.

The statement indicates that the disciplinary measures taken are in accordance with UDUS’s stringent “zero tolerance” policy regarding unethical conduct.

“This decision highlights the institution’s commitment to upholding academic integrity and fostering a secure environment for both faculty and students,” the statement noted.

As one of the premier universities in northern Nigeria, UDUS has consistently prioritized ethical standards for its faculty and student body. The recent terminations serve as a cautionary message against breaches of the university’s code of conduct.

Attempts to gather additional comments from university officials concerning the identities of those affected and any possible legal repercussions were unsuccessful at the time of this report.

Reactions from students have been varied; some praise the university’s resolute approach to discipline, while others advocate for greater transparency in the management of such incidents.