Breaking: Sultan Of Sokoto Confirms Sighting Of Moon, Announces End Of Ramadan Fasting

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar Sa’ad, has announced that the crescent moon marking the end of Ramadan fasting has been sighted.

Naija News reports that the Sultan made this known in a broadcast on Saturday.

The Sultan said they received reports of sighting from Borno, Zazzau, Dutse, Maru, among other places within the country.

The Sultan, who is president of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSIA), said, “Today marks the end of the Ramadan fasting and Sunday, March 30, is the Eid-el-Fitri celebration”.

