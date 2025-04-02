We Treat Everyone As Indigene In Sokoto – Sultan Urge Govs To Promote Peace

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on governors to regard all Nigerians living in their states as indigenes.

He made this appealed during his Sallah visit to Governor Ahmed Aliyu at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Lodges in Sokoto.

He emphasized that in Sokoto, every Nigerian is treated as a local resident, which instills a sense of belonging among those residing in the state.

Consequently, the Sultan urged other states to adopt this approach to promote lasting peace, harmony, and camaraderie among all Nigerians.

“In Sokoto, we don’t have non indigenes, but rather members of the resident communities,” he said.

While stressing the need for state governors to give much emphasis in protecting the lives and property of their subjects, Sultan Sa’ad described security as the basis upon which all societies could progress.

“In Sokoto, we appreciate what the Governor is doing and we’d like to assure him of the support of the traditional institution so that he can continue the good work he’s doing of transforming our State.

“The Governor and our security agencies are doing their best and this has made the state to record tremendous improvement in the fight against banditry,” the Sultan added.

In his response, Governor Aliyu affirmed his administration’s commitment to taking all feasible measures to ensure the safety and security of the state.

He attributed the rising insecurity in various regions of the country primarily to unemployment, particularly among the youth.

“This administration has so far trained and graduated thousands of youths and women in different trades so as to make them productive members in the society.

“I want to assure you that we would soon embark on another massive skill acquisition programmes to engage more unemployed youths in our modest attempt to reduce restiveness among our youths,” he pledged.

The governor reiterated his commitment to prioritizing Islamic affairs within the state, assuring residents that his administration would continue to focus on the development of more Mosques and Islamiyya schools.

He expressed gratitude to the citizens for their prayers and support for his administration.