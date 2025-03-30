Stop Insulting Nigerian Leaders – Says Sultan Of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to refrain from insulting when voicing their concerns to Nigerian leaders.

Naija News reports that the respected religious and traditional ruler made this remark while delivering his Sallah message after participating in the two units of the Eid-el-Fitr prayer at Fakon Idi on Sunday, March 30.

The Sultan of Sokoto encouraged Nigerians to keep praying for their leaders across all levels of governance.

As the President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Sultan Sa’ad also congratulated Muslims on completing the 29 days of Ramadan fasting, urging them to carry forward the holy month’s values in future interactions.

“It is good to always tell our leaders when there is problem but in doing so, we should avoid abusive words.

“If you insult your leader, how can you ask him to do something for you?.

“But if you tell him your problems in a polite manner, I am sure he will listen to you and even do the needful,” he said

“Pray for Mr President, pray for your Governors, pray for your local government chairmen and pray for your lawmakers so that God can pity them and assist them in discharging their responsibilities.

“You should also continue praying for peace, development and prosperity in our states and the country at large.

“Don’t go back to those things that you were doing before the Holy Month of Ramadan,” he counseled them.

He further commended Islamic preachers for maintaining decorum in their Ramadan Tafsir, urging them to maintain the tempo in their subsequent preaching.

He also praised Governor Ahmed Aliyu for the Ramadan palliatives distributed to poor, orphans and for the developmental projects being executed across the state.