President Tinubu Inaugurates Committee To Stop Farmers-Herders Clashes, Establishes Livestock Ministry

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, inaugurated a presidential committee on livestock known as the Renewed Hope Livestock Reform Implementation Committee at the State House in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the aim of the committee is to provide lasting solutions to the frequent clashes between farmers and herders in different parts of the country.

President Tinubu is the chairman of the committee, which has a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, as the co-chairman.

Jega replaces the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, on the committee.

The President also announced the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development.

Some top government officials present at the inauguration were the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, amongst cabinet members.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu, on 15th September 2023, approved the establishment of the Presidential Committee dedicated to the reform of the livestock industry and the provision of long-term solutions to recurring clashes between herders and farmers in the country.

The establishment of the committee follows the submission of a report from the National Conference on Livestock Reforms and Mitigation of Associated Conflicts in Nigeria, which was headed by Ganduje.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu urged the committee members to set aside partisan politics and focus on their mandate to improve the lives of Nigerians. He stressed that the committee’s work would be instrumental in transforming the livestock sector, particularly the dairy industry, which is vital for nutrition and food security.

“This sector will boost agricultural productivity, enhance export opportunities, and stimulate economic growth.

“We have seen solutions and opportunities within this adversity that has plagued us over the years, and I believe prosperity is now in your hands,” he said.

Meanwhile, the President is yet to announce a Minister for the newly-created Ministry.