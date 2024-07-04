Emmanuel Adebayor Defends Teary Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Togo international, Emmanuel Adebayor believes that Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo had every reason to cry as much as he did after losing a penalty in Euro 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo was overwhelmed with emotion as tears streamed down his face after he missed a crucial penalty during Portugal’s Euro 2024 round of 16 match against Slovenia on Monday, July 1.

All the spectators at the stadium held their breath as Ronaldo stepped up to take the spot-kick that could have secured victory for his team in extra time.

However, Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak made an incredible save that prevented the 39-year-old football icon from winning the game for his team.

Fortunately for Portugal, goalkeeper Diogo Costa’s heroics during the penalty shootout turned the tide. Costa managed to save three of Slovenia’s penalties, displaying remarkable composure under pressure.

In addition to his goalkeeping heroics, Ronaldo himself stepped up to take and convert Portugal’s opening spot-kick in the shootout, redeeming himself after the earlier miss.

Despite his crucial contribution to the team’s triumph, Ronaldo’s emotions continued to overwhelm him, and he was seen crying uncontrollably after the intense match ended.

While speaking on Ronaldo’s uncontrollable emotions after the European Championship game, Emmanuel Adebayor who played alongside the Portuguese star at Real Madrid argued that the 39-year-old football icon has every right to cry after missing the penalty.

“Kicking a penalty kick for your country is a great thing, the whole country is watching you, especially when your name is Ronaldo”, Adebayo said as quoted by Al Nassr Zone.

“Honestly, from an emotional point of view, Cristiano has every reason to cry. If you are not a footballer, you will not be able to understand.”

Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to have a better experience when Portugal takes on France in the quarter-final stage on Friday, July 6. The game will kick off at 8 p.m.