Emmanuel Adebayor Predicts Victor Osimhen’s Premier League Future

Former Manchester City and Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor believes that Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, can be a big striker in the Premier League like Didier Drogba.

Adebayor argued that Victor Osimhen has all it takes to “thrive” in the Premier League as the reigning African Footballer of the Year prepares for the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

After an outstanding 2022-2023 season at Napoli, Osimhen has made himself one of the most sought-after strikers in the world. Recall that in the said season, the 25-year-old striker scored 26 goals for Napoli to help the team win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years.

Even though Osimhen extended his contract with Napoli until 2026 about a month ago, many European clubs including Chelsea and Arsenal are making efforts to sign him.

Adebayor believes that just like in the middle and late 2000s when African strikers like himself at Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, Didier Drogba at Chelsea, and Yakubu Ayegbeni at Everton and Wigan, Osimhen can dominate the Premier League.

“He (Victor Osimhen) has the right attitude, mentality, and determination to excel there (in England),” Adebayor told BBC.

“I’m praying for him to move to the Premier League and show what he’s capable of.”

The former Togo international added: “The Premier League is the toughest and best (league) in the world.

“Osimhen has shown and done it already in Italy, I think it is the right time for him to move to England and replace his idol Drogba and do beautiful things.

“He has all it takes to make a name and write a great chapter in England like Drogba.”