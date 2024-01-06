Super Eagles Of Nigeria Have Most AFCON Medals In History, See Top Eleven

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are the most successful side in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in terms of the total number of medals won.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have won 15 medals which include three golds, four silvers, and eight bronzes so far in the history of the tournament.

Hence, the forthcoming edition of the competition which will commence in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, will be another opportunity for the Eagles to win their 4th gold in the competition.

Recall that the last time the Super Eagles won the African championship was in 2013 in South Africa. They waited for 19 years before they won their last AFCON.

Note that Nigeria won the AFCON in 1980, 1994, and 2013 and they have participated in the competition 20 times since 1963.

It is already 10 years since they won it last. Hence, the Nigerian Football Federation launched the “Let’s Do It Again” mantra ahead of the 2023 edition of the competition, to motivate the team to go all the way for the 4th time.

Below are the top eleven teams with the most AFCON Medals:

1. Nigeria

Gold: 3

Silver: 4

Bronze: 8

Total: 15

2. Egypt

Gold: 7

Silver: 3

Bronze: 3

Total: 13

3. Ghana

Gold: 4

Silver: 5

Bronze: 1

Total: 10

4. Cameroon

Gold: 5

Silver: 2

Bronze: 2

Total: 9

5. Ivory Coast

Gold: 2

Silver: 2

Bronze: 4

Total: 8

6. Zambia

Gold: 1

Silver: 2

Bronze: 3

Total: 6

7. Algeria

Gold: 2

Silver: 1

Bronze: 2

Total: 5

8. DR Congo

Gold: 2

Silver: Nill

Bronze: 2

Total: 4

9. Sudan

Gold: 1

Silver: 2

Bronze: 1

Total: 4

10. Tunisia

Gold: 1

Silver: 2

Bronze: 1

Total: 4

11. Senegal

Gold: 1

Silver: 2

Bronze: Nill

Total: 3