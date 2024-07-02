Portugal Coach Hails Ronaldo, Diogo Costa After Euro 2024 Win Over Slovenia

Portugal were expected to beat Slovenia convincingly within the regulation time but it turned out to be more dramatic than envisaged.

Slovenia were able to drag the game into extra time with a star-studded Portugal who have the attacking firepower of Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Bruno Fernandes and a host of others to bank on.

During the first half of extra time, the 39-year-old Ronaldo had the chance to win the game for Portugal from the penalty spot but Slovenia’s goalkeeper, Jan Oblak was good enough to tip the ball off target.

That wouldn’t have just been the winner of the game, it would have been Ronaldo’s first goal in Euro 2024 but the Al Nassr striker blew the opportunity away.

Even though Portugal went on to win the game via a penalty shootout, the former Real Madrid forward cried uncontrollably due to the miss.

“He [Ronaldo] doesn’t need to care that much and that’s why I thank him for being the way he is, for caring for the group … I was certain he had to be the first penalty taker and show us the way to the victory,” Portugal manager, Roberto Martinez said at his post-match interview.

“I think we all felt very proud of our captain. The dressing room was delighted with what he was doing. I think he gave us all a lesson, that you need to live every day as if it is the last one.”

During the penalty shootout, Roberto Martinez had Portugal’s national team goalkeeper, Diogo Costa to thank especially because the 24-year-old Porto goalkeeper saved three of Slovenia’s spot-kicks.

Costa’s saves and the fact that Ronaldo who took Portugal’s first spot-kick in the shootout converted his kick ensured that the 2016 European champions won the game.

“Today I think he reached a completely different level. The one-on-one situation was incredible”, Martinez said on Monday night.

“Then he had the focus to make three consecutive saves. We have to be very proud of him.”

Note that Portugal will face France in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals at 8 p.m. on Friday.