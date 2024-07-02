Euro 2024: Turkey Knockout Austria, See Full Quarter-finals Fixtures

Turkey ended the beautiful run of Austria in the Euro 2024 earlier today, July 2, as coach Ralf Rangnick and his boys couldn’t do much against the Turkish side.

Austria stunned the world of football during the Euro 2024 group stage as they finished top of Group D, above European heavyweights like France, and the Netherlands.

Recall that Austria recorded two wins in the group stage, a 3-1 bashing of Poland, and a 3-2 unexpected victory over the Netherlands.

They were expected to continue with the form against Turkey but they couldn’t. They went behind as early as in the first minute of their round of 16 clash.

Merih Demiral scored the match opener in the first minute and the Turkish side maintained the slim lead throughout the first half.

In the 59th minute of the second half, Demiral scored his second goal of the match to make it 2-0 for Turkey.

Coach Ralf Rangnick and his boys didn’t go down without a fight as Michael Gregoritsch scored the consolation goal for the Austrians.

The 2-1 win means Turkey are the last side to qualify for the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

Below are the full Euro 2024 Fixtures:

Friday, July 5

Spain Vs Germany

5 p.m.

Portugal vs France

8 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

England Vs Switzerland

5 p.m.

Netherlands vs Turkey

8 p.m.