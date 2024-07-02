Netherlands Join Six Others In Euro 2024 Quarter-finals After Beating Romania

Romania’s fairytale run in Euro 2024 has ended in a humiliating manner as they suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of the Netherlands.

Romania stunned football enthusiasts across the world when they finished top of Group E ahead of Belgium and Slovakia with one win, one draw, and one defeat.

Unfortunately for them, they were paired with one of the biggest teams in European football, the Netherlands, who finished as one of the four best losers in the tournament.

Despite finishing third in their group, the Netherlands proved their superiority against the Romanians in a very convincing manner earlier today, July 2.

25-year-old Liverpool forward, Cody Gakpo scored the match opener for the Dutch team in the 20th minute of the encounter. The Netherlands went into the break with a slim lead as their opponents couldn’t respond effectively.

In the last minutes of the game, it became Donyell Malen’s show as he scored two goals within ten minutes. The two goals helped the Dutch team to knockout Romania with a 3-0 bashing.

The Netherlands will face either Turkey or Austria in the quarter-final stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 6.

Below are the seven teams already qualified for the last eight in Euro 2024:

1. Spain

2. Germany

3. Portugal

4. France

5. England

6. Switzerland

7. Netherlands