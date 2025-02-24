Mesut Ozil Joins Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Political Party

Former German international, Mesut Ozil has made a notable shift towards a political career by aligning himself with the ruling party of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

At a recent party congress held on Sunday, February 23, Mesut Ozil, who made his name in football at Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Werder Bremen, was officially appointed to the Central Decision and Management Board of the AK Party, marking a significant step in his post-football life.

The 36-year-old retired midfielder, who is of Turkish descent, has faced intense scrutiny in the later stages of his football career due to his close association with Erdogan.

This relationship, particularly highlighted by his retirement from the German national squad in 2018, sparked a significant backlash. In 2023, Ozil announced his retirement from professional football shortly after a contentious photograph of him meeting Erdogan in London stirred public outrage, reviving debates around his loyalty to Germany.

The criticism intensified as some German politicians publicly questioned his commitment to the national team, suggesting he should be sidelined from the squad just before the crucial 2018 World Cup held in Russia.

Despite the backlash, Ozil has not shied away from expressing his solidarity with Erdogan’s political agenda, vocally supporting his policies and encouraging voters to back his re-election campaign.

Their connection has been personal as well as political; Erdogan was a guest at Ozil’s extravagant wedding in Turkey in 2019, solidifying their bond. More recently, the two were seen sharing a close moment in the stands at the Olympiastadion in Berlin during a match between the Netherlands and Turkey in 2024, further showcasing their enduring friendship against the backdrop of Ozil’s new political journey.