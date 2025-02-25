Turkish Giants, Galatasaray To Drag Jose Mourinho To Court

Galatasaray have announced plans to “initiate criminal proceedings” against Fenerbahce’s manager, Jose Mourinho, accusing him of making “racist statements” following the teams’ tense 0-0 draw on Monday.

In a press conference after the high-stakes Istanbul derby, Jose Mourinho made a controversial comment about the opposing team’s technical area, describing the home bench as “jumping like monkeys.”

He also aired his grievances regarding Turkish referees, stating that if a local official had officiated the match, it would have been a “disaster.” Note that the match was overseen by Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic, as both clubs had requested a foreign match official to ensure impartiality.

In addition to the potential legal ramifications, Galatasaray have confirmed plans to file “official complaints” with both UEFA and FIFA, aiming to hold Jose Mourinho accountable for what they term derogatory rhetoric directed at the Turkish populace.

Since taking the helm at Fenerbahce last summer, Mourinho—who has managed high-profile clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham—has faced scrutiny for his statements regarding Turkish football culture.

Following the Istanbul derby on Monday, he reflected on the performance of 19-year-old defender Yusuf Akcicek and expressed his appreciation to the referee, mentioning how the home bench’s behaviour would have influenced a Turkish referee to issue cards early in the match.

He stated, “After the big dive in the first minute and their bench jumping like monkeys on the top of the kid… with a Turkish referee, you would have a yellow card after one minute, and after five minutes, I would have to change him.”

Mourinho further elaborated on his encounter with the officials after the match, saying, “I went to the referee’s dressing room after the game; of course, the fourth official was there, a Turkish referee. I thanked him for officiating such a significant match and remarked that if he were to referee it, it would have been a disaster.”

In their official statement, Galatasaray articulated their outrage, indicating, “Since the beginning of his managerial career in Turkey, Mourinho has consistently made disparaging remarks towards the Turkish people. However, his comments have now transitioned from being simply unethical to outright inhumane regarding the Turkish culture.”

The club added, “We hereby formally declare our intention to initiate criminal proceedings concerning the racist statements made by Jose Mourinho and will submit official complaints to UEFA and FIFA. Furthermore, we will closely monitor the response of Fenerbahce, an institution that claims to uphold ‘exemplary moral values,’ to the reprehensible behaviour exhibited by their manager.”

Jose Mourinho, 62, has already endured a ban and a fine this season for previous comments criticizing the standards of refereeing in Turkey. Before Monday’s match, he had expressed his approval of hiring foreign officials, describing the atmosphere in Turkish football as “toxic.” He noted, “I think it’s important for the credibility and image of the match.”