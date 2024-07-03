Victor Osimhen Set For Napoli Pre-season As Clubs Fail To Make Concrete Offers

Super Eagles of Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen is expected to return to Napoli’s pre-season training in the coming week after he failed to land a suitor so far this summer.

Napoli made it very clear last season that Victor Osimhen was up for sale this summer after the player had also made it obvious that he wanted to move to a new club, preferably the Premier League.

Earlier, it was looking like Osimhen’s suitors will desperately queue for his signature and do whatever it takes to secure the services of the 25-year-old Nigerian international.

But that has not been the case. Some of his suitors have backed out of his pursuit especially Chelsea who were looking like the top favourites to win his signature.

Initially, reports claimed that Chelsea backed out due to the €130 million release in Osimhen’s contract with Napoli but recent reports claimed that the Premier League side had a change of transfer direction after the arrival of their new coach Enzo Maresca.

Also, Arsenal were looking very interested in the deal but the wage demands of Victor Osimhen and the release clause in his contract which has now been cut down to €100 million according to reports, have left the Gunners discouraged.

In recent days, Manchester United have been making more efforts to secure Osimhen’s signature but nothing concrete from them yet. Reports claim that United are aiming to secure the deal using their Denmark striker Rasmus Højlund plus cash.

On the other hand, Paris Saint Germain who were frontrunners for Osimhen’s signature, are said to be more interested in Napoli’s winger, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

As things stand, no clear-cut suitor for Victor Osimhen, leaving him with no choice but to return to Napoli for pre-season which will commence next week according to Football Italia.

Funny enough, Napoli’s new coach, Antonio Conte had said in a press conference that he doesn’t have plans for Osimhen in the forthcoming season. Hence, Osimhen’s focus will be to get another club before the summer transfer window closes.

Note that the Nigeria international still has until June 30, 2026, before his current contract with Napoli expires.