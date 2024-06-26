Ex-Nigerian Player Says Victor Osimhen’s Attitude May Scare His Suitors

Former Nigeria international, Peter Ijeh, believes that European clubs may not be comfortable with the attitude of Victor Osimhen amid the player’s desire to leave Napoli this summer.

Recall that Victor Osimhen recently found himself in an avoidable situation when he took to his Instagram Live to rant about how he has lost his respect for the then Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach, Finidi George.

The 25-year-old Osimhen said this because Finidi made comments about him that suggested that the coach doubted his commitment to the national team after failing to feature for Super Eagles’ 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and the Benin Republic in June 2024 due to fitness issues.

Days after Osimhen’s outburst, the former Enyimba of Aba head coach resigned barely two months following his appointment as the Super Eagles manager.

However, his resignation is reportedly not connected to the team’s poor performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Osimhen’s unprecedented ranting against him.

Since Osimhen’s viral outburst, many former internationals have come out to call on the NFF to slam a punishment on the player, while some football enthusiasts have urged the Napoli talisman to tender an apology to the Nigerian coach.

Peter Ijeh who has played for European clubs like Malmö and Copenhagen, believes that Osimhen acted the way he did because he didn’t understand how the European system works.

“How I wish he understood that Europe is a small community that takes attitude and character as keys because it is directly influenced by children, and at the same time, they are notorious for double standards. Even Lagos is bigger than six countries, so it is more or less a community where everybody knows everybody,” Peter Ijeh commented on a Facebook post as quoted by the Punch.

Note that top European clubs like Paris Saint Germain, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United are reportedly making efforts to sign Victor Osimhen this summer. The €110 to €130 million release clause in his contract with Napoli is said to be the major reason why the deal has been dragging.