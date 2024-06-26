Antonio Conte: Napoli Coach Speaks On Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia, Lukaku’s Future

The new manager of Napoli, Antonio Conte has counted Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as one of the untouchable players at the club amid intense transfer speculations.

During a press conference in Italy earlier today, June 26, Antonio Conte, who became the manager of Napoli this month, made his stands on some of the club’s players clear, especially regarding Kvaratskhelia and Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen’s future.

Recall that Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia were the poster boys in Napoli’s historic Serie A title win in the 2022-2023 season.

Unfortunately, the duo couldn’t repeat the feat in the just concluded 2023-2024 season as they finished below the league’s top 6.

Currently, Napoli and Osimhen have agreed to part ways this summer if a suitor comes for his signature with the right transfer fee. But they are not considering selling Kvaratskhelia.

“There are NO doubts. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stays here and he will play for Napoli”, Antonio Conte said.

“There are no doubts, it’s all clear. Kvara will stay here with us”.

On Victor Osimhen, who has a release clause worth between €110 million and €130 million, Antonio Conte said he is aware that Napoli and the 25-year-old striker have agreed to part ways.

“I’m aware of his situation, I know there’s an agreement with the club so it’s a different case compared to others,” the Italian tactician said.

“There’s a pact between Victor and Napoli on his future and I accepted that.”

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Remolu Lukaku, who is expected to return to Chelsea after his loan spell at Roma, would reunite with Antonio Conte at Napoli.

Recall that Lukaku had the best run of his football career when he played under Conte at Inter Milan and he was reportedly looking forward to working with the coach again.

“He’s an excellent player, top player. There’s nothing else to say”, Conte said.

“You always hope to have a player like Romelu on your side… and not against you”.