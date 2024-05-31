Antonio Conte Agrees To Coach Napoli

Former Tottenham Hotspur coach, Antonio Conte has agreed to join Italian Serie A side Napoli ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

Antonio Conte has been jobless since he decided to walk away from his Tottenham Hotspur contract in 2023 after a difficult set of games.

While waiting for a better opportunity to return to coaching, Conte was quoted as saying that Napoli was one of the sides he wished to coach in his home country, Italy.

Fortunately for the former Chelsea manager, Napoli, who won the Serie A for the first time in 33 years during the 2022-2023 season, had a very difficult 2023-2024 season in which they finished in the 10th spot with 53 points in 38 games.

Hence, they had to sack coach Francesco Calzona and went for Conte who has agreed to coach the side from next season.

Italian transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, shared on X that Antonio Conte is expected to sign a three-year deal with Napoli which will keep him at the club until 2027.

The transfer expert wrote: “Antonio Conte as new Napoli head coach, here we go!

“Agreement reached on every detail also including add-ons, after fixed salary, image rights and staff members.

“Conte will sign the contract valid until June 2027, documents approved.

“Huge appointment for Napoli.”

Note that Antonio Conte is likely not to coach Victor Osimhen at Napoli next season as the 25-year-old Nigerian striker is on the verge of joining a new side this summer.