Antonio Conte Calls Top Four Finish At Tottenham Hotspur “Miracle”

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager, Antonio Conte, has described leading the club to finish in the Premier League top four as a miracle.

Recall that Tottenham Hotspur appointed Antonio Conte as the club’s manager in November 2021 when the team was sitting in the 8th spot on the league table.

Interestingly, Conte, who has won league titles at Chelsea, Juventus, and Inter Milan, managed to push Tottenham Hotspur to the 4th spot on the league table with 71 points in 38 games.

This helped the club to return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2019-2020 season.

“With all the problems we faced, [it] was a miracle,” Conte told the Telegraph.

“We didn’t celebrate like it was a miracle because I am used to winning.

“For me, to celebrate fourth place and a place in the Champions League was really strange.

“At the end of the final game against Norwich, I called my staff and said ‘pay attention, don’t be used to celebrating a Champions League place’. I was very clear.”

Unfortunately, Antonio Conte couldn’t perform too many miracles in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League campaign as Tottenham Hotspur ended their journey in the competition in the round of 16 in March 2023.

Failing to push the club beyond the round of 16 wasn’t enough for the club to sack Conte who was also struggling in the Premier League that same season.

After Southampton came from behind to draw with Tottenham Hotspur three weeks after crashing out of the Champions League, Conte told reporters that his Spurs’ players were “selfish”.

After making this comment, the Italian tactician left the club on mutual consent and has remained jobless since then.

“If I tell something, it means there is always something true,” Antonio Conte said.

“I don’t regret anything about this. But I have good feelings about Tottenham. I keep this experience in my heart.”