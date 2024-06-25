Napoli Lower Victor Osimhen’s Valuation As Man United Gets Advantage

The possibility of Victor Osimhen leaving Napoli in this summer transfer window seems to be dwindling as contradictory reports continue to emerge over his future.

Initially, it was looking like Victor Osimhen would be the first player to sign a deal with a new side this summer because both parties made it very clear from the beginning of the year that the 25-year-old striker was set to leave.

But one thing all the reports about Osimhen’s exit have not contradicted so far is that most of the player’s suitors were not ready to pay his release clause which was around 110 to 130 million euros.

Due to that, Napoli who are determined to free up funds for their new coach, Antonio Conte, has decided to lower their asking price to £85 million (around 100 million euros).

Italian publication, Calcio Mercato, claimed that Napoli decided to reduce the release clause because they hadn’t received a concrete offer for the Nigerian international.

Other reports in Italy claimed that Napoli are now open to a player-swap deal for Victor Osimhen. La Repubblica, citing Spazio Napoli claimed that this new development would highly favour Manchester United, who are said to be among those interested in the Nigerian star.

Also, Napoli’s Sporting Director Giovanni Manna is reportedly interested in the services of Manchester United and England forward, Mason Greenwood, who spent last season on loan at Spanish La Liga side Getafe.

The 22-year-old winger has until June 30, 2025, before his contract with Manchester United expires. And since the stigma of the rape scandal which initially forced him out of United has not died down, the Red Devils are determined to sell him this summer.

Napoli are set to compete with Lazio and Juventus for his signature. The La Repubblica claimed Napoli wanted to use Osimhen to land the deal and also get some cash this summer.

“Napoli wouldn’t mind a technical counterpart to lower the “cash” and make a high-level capital gain. It’s no mystery that sporting director Giovanni Manna likes Mason Greenwood. The crystal-clear striker has relaunched himself at Getafe after the accusations of domestic violence and rape that had obviously slowed his rise at Old Trafford”, the publication wrote.

“Both Juventus and Lazio are following him; he represents an opportunity. United have decided not to continue with him despite the accusations of having been withdrawn by his girlfriend (with whom he later got back together; the couple had a child), and the contract expiring in 2025 requires an immediate transfer. The English side’s moves will be closely monitored; it’s probably Osimhen’s last chance to perform in the Premier League.”