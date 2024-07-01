Victor Osimhen: Manchester United Make Player Plus Cash Offer To Napoli

Manchester United are reportedly prioritizing the signing of Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen in this summer transfer window.

Recent reports claimed that Manchester United are aiming to secure the signature of Victor Osimhen by making a player plus cash deal to his current club, Napoli.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international has been linked with a couple of top European giants since the 2024 summer transfer window kicked off. Some of the top clubs reportedly interested in his signature include Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Paris Saint Germain.

Reports claimed that the release clause in Osimhen’s contract with Napoli which is reportedly worth between €120 to €130 million has been the reason his move away from the Italian side has been dragging.

Osimhen’s suitors are trying to cut costs by going for a player plus cash deal for the Super Eagles of Nigeria charismatic striker amid reports that Napoli are considering reducing their asking price.

A report from CalcioNapoli24 claimed that Manchester United are trying to take full advantage of things by offering Napoli their striker, Rasmus Hojlund and cash for Osimhen’s signature.

Recall that Hojlund became the player of Manchester United in the just concluded 2023-2024 season and he has been a fair addition to coach Erik ten Hag’s side since then.

In the said season, the 21-year-old Danish striker scored 16 goals and provided 2 assists in 43 games in all competitions for Manchester United.

It will be interesting to see how Napoli react to Manchester United’s new offer for Victor Osimhen.